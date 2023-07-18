Alleged Suspect Arrested For Rape at Hiking Trail in Islamabad

The Islamabad police have apprehended the prime suspect believed to be responsible for the rape of a woman at one of the trails in Margalla Hills, as per reports on Monday. The police provided this information, stating that after three days of relentless efforts, they successfully captured the suspect.

In a statement, the Islamabad police explained that the arrest was made late Sunday night based on technical grounds following an extensive search operation. They also mentioned that the victim did not cooperate with the police during the investigation, which complicated the process.

The initial medical examination conducted by the police reportedly did not provide conclusive evidence of rape. They stated that there were no visible signs of resistance or marks that could be attributed to the incident taking place in the bushes along the trail.

Previously, the federal police assured the public that the incident was being investigated impartially, emphasizing that the Margalla Hill trails were safe for visitors. They stated that drone surveillance and patrolling measures are in place to ensure security in the area.

The incident was reported to the Kohsar police station in Islamabad, where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code during the early hours of the morning.

The FIR provided details based on the victim’s complaint, stating that the accused had contacted her through WhatsApp, claiming to work as an accountant in the education department. The complainant alleged that the suspect had demanded Rs. 50,000 in exchange for a job opportunity.

The victim traveled to Rawalpindi as instructed and met the suspect, where she paid him Rs. 30,000, with the remaining Rs. 20,000 to be paid upon securing the job. The crime took place the following day, with the accused allegedly threatening the victim with a weapon and warning her not to seek help. He subsequently dropped her off at the Tench Bhatta bus stop.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging the victim to cooperate in order to gather more evidence and take appropriate legal action.