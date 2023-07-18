Multiple Uses of Emirates ID in UAE

The Emirates ID is like a Swiss Army knife of services in the UAE. This little card is a powerhouse, enabling residents to perform a wide range of tasks – from everyday banking to healthcare access, and even discounts on fun experiences. So, let’s delve deeper into what makes this ID so special.

Emirates ID Used as ATM Cards

ALSO READ Pakistani Sand Artists Seek Support to Attend Competition in Ireland

Forgotten your bank card at home but need cash urgently? Fear not! If you are an account holder with Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, or Al Hilal Bank, you’re in luck. These banks empower their customers to access funds just by using their Emirates ID.

Emirates NBD users need their ID and the bank’s mobile app handy. The app is the secret ingredient, helping you generate a unique code. Punch this code into the ATM, and hey presto – you can withdraw the cash you need.

Mashreq Bank takes the concept of the Emirates ID one step further. Show your ID at a Mashreq ATM, and you’re presented with a suite of banking options. Cash withdrawals and deposits, bill payments, personal information updates, and even requests for chequebooks or bank statements become effortless tasks. Essentially, it’s like having your bank in your pocket!

Al Hilal Bank is also onboard with this trend, offering its customers the convenience of using their Emirates IDs for cash withdrawals and transfers at their ATMs.

Use Emirates ID to Top Up Petrol

The power of the Emirates ID extends beyond banking. Let’s imagine you’re on the road and need to refuel at an ADNOC petrol station. The process is as simple as 1-2-3. All you need is the ADNOC Wallet app on your phone, linked to your Emirates ID. When you’re ready to fill up, you insert your ID into the card slot at the petrol pump, follow the on-screen instructions, and you’re good to go. The same process applies when making purchases at ADNOC’s convenience stores and car washes.

Check Medical Insurance Status With Emirates ID

Forgetting your health insurance card is no longer a worry when you have your Emirates ID. Healthcare providers across the UAE can use your ID to process your medical insurance. Now, your next visit to the doctor’s clinic becomes stress-free, as your ID ensures you’re covered.

ALSO READ 4 Ways to Check FBISE Class 9 and 10 Annual Exams Results

Use Emirates ID at the Airport

Hoping to zip through airport security at DXB airport’s Terminal 3? Emirates ID to the rescue! The smart gates there use facial recognition technology to identify travelers swiftly. All you need to do is swipe your ID and look at the green light at the gate. But remember, glasses, hats, and face masks need to be removed first. A breeze, isn’t it?

Emirates ID Gives You Discounts

Arguably the most exciting feature of the Emirates ID is the world of discounts it unlocks. From hotels to attractions across the UAE, a simple flash of your ID can help you access cut-price deals. For the savvy savers among us, remember to keep an eye on Dubai resident deals to grab the best bargains.

In essence, the Emirates ID is your ultimate life hack in the UAE, making life simpler, faster, and more enjoyable. It truly is a magic card, opening up a world of convenience and perks at your fingertips. So, the next time you step out, remember – your Emirates ID is your best friend!

Know Your Travel and Visa Status With Emirates ID

The Emirates ID can also help keep you informed about your travel and visa status. It’s like your personal travel assistant.

You are wondering if there’s a travel ban with your name on it. Just hop onto the Dubai Police website or download their app. From the “Services” link, select “Individuals” and look for the “Criminal Status of Financial Cases” option. Enter the service using your Emirates ID and you can check your travel ban status.

Checking your visa status is equally straightforward. Visit the ICP website and enter your Emirates Unified Number (UID) on your ID. This will give you information about your UAE visa status. The expiration date on your Emirates ID is usually the same date when your UAE visa expires.