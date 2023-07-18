Dubai’s First 3D Printed Villa Gets Green Light

Dubai Municipality has issued the first construction license for a private villa using 3D printing technology. The villa will be printed in one session and will be located in Al Awir 1 area in Dubai.

The villa will be four meters high and will be built entirely from locally sourced concrete. It is expected to be completed by October 2023.

This is part of Dubai’s 3D Printing Strategy 2030, which aims to increase the percentage of 3D-printed buildings in the Emirate to 25 percent by 2030.

Mariam Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said that Dubai Municipality has issued the emirate’s first construction license for a private residence built with 3D printing technology.

She further added that this project aims to enable contractors, engineers, investors, and real estate developers to adopt and use technology in their building operations.

Dubai Municipality provides support and facilities to monitor and control 3D printing in construction. This is in accordance with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy and Decree No. (24) of 2021, which aims to increase the use of 3D printing in construction to 25% by 2030.

3D printing in construction has a variety of economic and environmental benefits. It can reduce construction costs and time by shortening the supply chain, making it easier to build complex structures and use sustainable and recycled materials.

It can also help the environment by reducing waste from construction. Besides, 3D printing is faster and more accurate than traditional construction methods, as it does not require a large number of workers on site.

Last year, Dubai Municipality launched a range of technical activities specialized in 3D printing technology, such as construction engineering consultancy, construction contracting, and concrete manufacturing for construction.