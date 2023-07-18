Punjab Notifies 30% Increase in Salaries of Government Employees

The Punjab government has granted a 30% ad-hoc relief allowance in the basic salaries of all civil servants and contract employees employed in civil posts.

In an official letter issued by the Finance Department, the allowance will come into effect from 1 July 2023 till further orders.

The ad-hoc allowance will:

i) Be subject to income tax.

ii) Be admissible during leave and the entire period of LPR except during extraordinary leave.

iii) Not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/ gratuity and recovery of house rent.

iv) Not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad.

v) Be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount that would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The above ad-hoc relief allowance-2023 shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the FY2023-2024 by the respective departments and no supplementary grant will be given on this account.