Facebook Adds New Editing Tools for Reels and HDR Support

Facebook has unveiled a suite of new video-related features, spanning editing to discovery, with an aim to enhance competitiveness against platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

The platform is also transitioning from its “Watch” tab to a “Video” tab to amalgamate all its video experiences under a single umbrella.

In an effort to streamline the video creation process, Facebook is transferring editing tools from Reels to main feed videos, enabling users to generate both short and long videos from a single point. These tools are already being deployed to Meta Business Suite users.

Moreover, the company is launching additional editing tools, such as speed control, clip reversal, or replacement. Support for HDR videos on Reels is also being introduced, covering both video upload and playback features.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Attacks Zuckerberg For Hiring Fired Twitter Employees to Develop Threads App

In terms of audio, Facebook is enhancing the user experience by simplifying the process of finding the appropriate audio track, reducing noise, and recording a voiceover atop a video.

Additionally, the social media platform is undergoing a rebranding exercise, replacing its “Watch” tab with “Video.”

This new tab will put all video content in one place, from Reels to long-form content and live videos. Users will have the freedom to scroll vertically to transition between videos and a carousel with horizontal scrolling for browsing through different Reels.

According to Meta, the “Video” section will be located on the top bar for the Android app, and on the bottom bar for the iOS app.

ALSO READ Zuckerberg and Musk Share Training Photos Ahead of Multi-Billion Dollar Cage Fight

In addition to this video-centric feed, users can navigate to an exploration page via the search button. Upon tapping it, they’ll be introduced to various hashtags and topics accompanied by related short and long videos.

For some time now, Meta has enabled creators to cross-post Reels between Instagram and Facebook. Now, it’s taking a step further by allowing users to comment on Instagram Reels viewed on Facebook through the video discovery feature. This can be accessed by linking both user accounts in the Accounts Center.