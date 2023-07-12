Zuckerberg and Musk Share Training Photos Ahead of Multi-Billion Dollar Cage Fight

With both Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk training hard with world-renowned martial artists, the stage seems set for a UFC-style billionaire cage match.

Both business tycoons recently took to social media to share their photos with their all-star training teams.

In Musk’s corner is the UFC legend George St. Pierre, while in Zuckerberg’s corner is a highly decorated featherweight UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski, and the multi-time middleweight UFC champion and future hall of famer Israel Adesanya.

Mark Zuckerberg training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/7GJ0k7ac9v — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 11, 2023

ALSO READ Impounded Luxury Limousine in Karachi Given Back to Bulgarian Embassy

While both billionaires look pumped up and ready for action, Zuckerberg’s jacked physique took everyone by surprise. People have pointed out that, out of the two, Zuckerberg looks to be in much better physical form than Musk.

Out of both men, however, Musk has a more well-rounded training team. Musk’s team offers a healthy mix of various styles as GSP is well-versed in disciplines such as Kyokushin karate, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Boxing, and Wrestling.

In Zuckerberg’s team, both Adesanya and Volkanovski are best known for their striking proficiency. Although given their respective training repertoires, Zuckerberg will also learn the basic grappling tactics.

ALSO READ Toyota Indus Motors Begins Exports to Egypt

While a vast majority are anticipating the fight, some have touted it as a potential ‘parody’ of combat sports. Whether or not the critics will be proven wrong, remains to be seen.