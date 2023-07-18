Rawalpindi SSP Operations Relieved of Duty Amidst Serious Allegations

Aamir Niazi, who held the post of Rawalpindi SSP Operations, has been relieved of duty and instructed to report to the Central Police Office in Lahore due to serious allegations. Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has appointed Deputy IG (DIG) Idrees Malik to investigate the allegations.

Over the past two days, DIG Malik has been conducting an inquiry at the Regional Police Office (RPO) in Rawalpindi. It has come to light that SSP Niazi had taken leave but failed to return as scheduled and subsequently applied for an extension. Additionally, it has been reported that he was ineligible for departmental promotion due to reasons unrelated to the recent allegations.

DIG Malik is examining various matters, which include the case of a recovered abducted child from Lahore in Rawalpindi, complaints from female police officers, and issues involving the former SHO of Newtown police station and other officials. Once the inquiry is concluded, DIG Malik will submit the report to IG Punjab.

SSP Operations Aamir Niazi confirmed his removal from the post and transfer to the Central Police Office in Lahore. However, he claimed to be unaware of other allegations, complaints, and specific details of the inquiry being conducted by DIG Malik.