Windows Improves Gaming Hardware Performance and Crashing Bug

The cumulative update for Windows 11, which began deploying to computers last week, brings a few exciting features geared toward gamers.

As highlighted by Windows Latest, Microsoft pointed out a feature introduced with the July cumulative update (KB5028185), specifically a modification that will enhance the performance of some top-tier gaming mice.

A Microsoft software engineer said:

Some of you will see better gaming performance with the July 2023 update. This [July 2023 Update] improves performance when you use a mouse with a high gaming report rate.

A high polling rate also referred to as a report rate, enables the mouse to frequently check its position, thereby improving accuracy.

However, mice with high polling rates have been encountering issues with Windows 11, leading to a stuttering effect. This is attributed to the heavy demands placed on the OS’s input stack, which can become overtaxed when using a high report rate mouse and several other gaming peripherals, such as those used for streaming.

The good news is that the KB5028185 update has successfully rectified these stuttering issues.

PC gamers will also benefit significantly from a solution to a severe glitch causing Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) errors.

These errors can lead to games becoming unresponsive or abruptly closing, which can be extremely annoying, particularly in instances where unsaved progress might be lost.