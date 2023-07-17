Infinix to Launch Its First Affordable Gaming Phone Soon

Infinix is about to launch its first-ever gaming phone very soon, according to a tip received by folks over at gsmarena. This inside source is apparently very trustworthy with a good track record.

This gaming phone is expected to be called the Infinix GT 10 Pro and it will stay true to the company’s theme of high value for money smartphones. This means it is going to provide high-end gaming features at an affordable price tag.

The back of the phone seems to be inspired by Nothing’s transparent design but with its own colors and aesthetics. Its the same idea, but implemented differently, as you can see in the image below.

The rear of the device sports three camera sensors, accompanied by a ring LED flash. The primary sensor, as indicated by the inscription on the diagonal stripe inside the camera module, boasts a 108MP resolution.

The smartphone operates on a Dimensity chipset, although the precise model is yet to be revealed. Interestingly, the phone’s packaging doubles as an eco-friendly music amplifier, promoting reuse instead of it merely collecting dust on a shelf after unboxing.

As shown in the image below, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will come in at least two color options – a dark variant and a white one. The device will operate on XOS 13, built on Android 13, offering an experience closely resembling stock Android.

The phone is guaranteed to receive one significant Android update and two years of security updates, a commitment extended to all devices in the GT series.

The launch is expected to take place sometime in August, but the exact date remains unclear. We expect to hear more as the launch draws near, stay tuned.

Source: gsmarena