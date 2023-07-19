BARD Foundation Supports Tanveer Ahmad to Participate in the World Archery Para Championships

BARD Foundation has earned a commendable reputation for its dedication to supporting individuals and having a keen eye to find exceptional talent. Over the years, the foundation has extended its generous funding to renowned institutions such as Alkhidmat Foundation, Akhuwat, and Ace Tennis Pakistan, among others.

Moreover, the foundation has also played a pivotal role in empowering extraordinary individuals like Naila Kiani, a renowned mountaineer, and Shehroze Kashif, also known as the Broad Boy.

Recently, BARD Foundation welcomed Tanveer Ahmad, a visually impaired archer, showcasing the foundation’s dedication to inclusivity and empowerment. By funding Tanveer Ahmed, the foundation has once again demonstrated its commitment to enabling talented individuals to overcome barriers and achieve their dreams, regardless of their physical or financial limitations.

Tanveer Ahmed will be participating in the World Archery Para Championships 2023. The competition will be held in Pilsen, Czech Republic, spanning from July 17 to July 23.

Before leaving for the competition, Tanveer said: “I am fully motivated for this upcoming competition. I have worked really hard for it, and I am confident about my participation. This would not have been possible without the kind support of BARD Foundation.

They have given me hope that even with limitations if you are passionate about your dreams, there will always be someone to help you achieve them.”

Despite his visual impairment, Tanveer has achieved tremendous success in the field of Para-archery. In the year 2022, he secured an impressive collection of five international medals, including the first-ever mixed team gold medal in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a silver medal in the 30-metre individual event of VI Archery and a bronze medal in 18-metre individual event of VI Archery in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a bronze medal in World Ranking Event & European Cup and a silver medal in World Archery Para Championships. Currently, he is ranked No. 1 in Asia and No. 4 in the world in the visually impaired category.

The Managing Director of BARD Foundation Mehreen Dawood said: “We are excited about Tanveer’s participation in the World Archery Para Championships. It is an honor for us to have Tanveer Ahmed as a new beneficiary of BARD Foundation.

His resilience and dedication will undoubtedly propel him to great heights. Tanveer’s achievements and devotion are a source of hope and courage, reminding us that limitations cannot impede one’s ability to conquer the world.

It is talented individuals like him who inspire us to continue working towards our goal of assisting as many people as possible. This is just the beginning of our journey with him, and there is much more to come.”

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.