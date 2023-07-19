Customs Directorate Fixes Export Value for Wooden Splints Used in Matches

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation has fixed the customs export value of “Wooden Splint” for matches at US$0.6 per kg for assessment of duties and taxes.

In this regard, the Directorate of Customs Valuation Lahore received references from different stakeholders for the issuance of the Valuation Ruling for Wooden Splint for Matches.

Therefore, an exercise was undertaken by the Directorate to determine the same. In order to rationalize the export values of subject goods, an exercise was undertaken by the Directorate of Customs Valuation Lahore to determine the Customs Export Values of subject goods in terms of Section 25A read with subsection 15 of section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Stakeholders’ participation in the determination of Customs values: Meetings were convened which were attended by the stakeholders including representatives of Match Associations, manufacturers-cum-exporters of Safety Matches and Wooden Splint for Matches.

The issues pertaining to the valuation of subject goods were deliberated upon in detail in the afore-referred meetings. All stakeholders submitted their proposal for consideration and the same was thoroughly pursued pertaining to the valuation of subject goods. The stakeholders contended that some exporters were exporting Wooden Splint for Matches at hugely under-invoiced values as compared to the internationally acceptable values.

The documents submitted by the stakeholders, arguments submitted during the meeting, price trends and exports data were also examined for determination of the customs export value of the subject goods.

Therefore, export data, market surveys, international market trends and documents submitted by stakeholders were examined to arrive at customs export values of the subject goods.