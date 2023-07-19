Govt Finally Appoints New FPSC Chairman After 7 Months

Shahid Ashraf Tarar, a retired grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) by the federal government.

He had previously served as an FPSC Member from January 18, 2021.

The FPSC chairman position had remained vacant since the retirement of former chairman Capt (r) Zahid Saeed on December 15, 2022.

The prolonged vacancy led to significant delays in addressing crucial matters, notably the Central Selection Board meeting, which has been pending for the last seven months.

The Central Selection Board is responsible for making recommendations for the promotion of federal officers in grades 20 and 21.

With Shahid Ashraf Tarar now assuming the role of FPSC Chairman, he will preside over the selection board meetings and help facilitate the decision-making process for promotions within the civil service.