Imran Khan Hits Nearly 3 Million TikTok Followers and 200 Million Views in 24 Hours

It has only been over 24 hours since PTI chairman Imran Khan joined TikTok and he already has nearly 3 million followers and 200 million views on the platform. These figures are expected to bump even further by the end of the day.

The ex-Prime Minister has gained almost 5 million likes (4.9m at the moment) during this time with only two videos posted. The first video shows a montage of Imran Khan’s public addresses and in the caption, he talks about why he has joined TikTok. This video has 139 million views at the time of writing.

Here is what the caption says.

Our social media team shows me incredible clips from TikTok made by youth, even from rural regions. I’ve decided to join this platform to connect with you all.

The second video shows Imran Khan thanking his followers for a warm welcome on TikTok. He also urges all viewers to get their votes registered ahead of the closing date for the ongoing elections, July 20.

Here is what the caption says: