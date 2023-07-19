Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises by Over Rs. 13,000 Per Tola in Just 3 Days

The price of gold in Pakistan increased for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to close at Rs. 226,400 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 5,400 per tola to Rs. 226,400 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 4,630 to close at Rs. 194,102.

The price of gold began the week with an increase of Rs. 1,600 per tola before increasing by Rs. 6,200 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s increase means that, cumulatively, the price of the precious metal has increased by Rs. 13,200 per tola.

The price of gold has risen considerably after falling to Rs. 204,000 per tola on July 12. Since then, the precious metal has gained Rs. 22,400 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold dropped 0.1 percent to $1,977.63 per ounce by 0821 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 0.1 percent to $1,981.70.