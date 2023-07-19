Twitter Will Soon Let You Post Entire Articles and Even Books

According to a recent tweet from Twitter owner Elon Musk, it seems that the Twitter Notes feature, which enables users to publish longer content on the platform, is back on track. Musk confirmed the company’s intentions after a user mentioned that the project had been rebranded as “Articles.”

Initially introduced in June 2022 as an experimental feature, Twitter Notes was launched before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. It was made available to a select group of writers located in the United States, Canada, Ghana, and the United Kingdom.

This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

These writers were given access to a dedicated “Write” tab on Twitter, allowing them to compose and access their Notes. Additionally, their Twitter profiles included a Notes tab where followers and other users could conveniently access all their long-form content in one place.

However, the status of Twitter Notes had remained uncertain since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social network for $44 billion, as there had been little information about the project in the following months. Platformer reported in November 2022 that Notes had been indefinitely placed on “pause.”

Additionally, Musk had previously discontinued other Twitter projects related to reading and writing, such as ad-free articles for subscribers in November 2022 and the Revue newsletter platform in December.

But now it has been confirmed that Twitter Notes is indeed coming back. A Twitter user, @FaustoChou, tweeted on Tuesday suggesting that Notes had been rebranded as “Articles,” indicating a potential revitalization of development efforts by Twitter.

The user’s screenshot displayed the familiar Notes interface, resembling its previous form, as well as other unreleased features, including Twitter Coins.

In response to the tweet, Musk himself confirmed Twitter’s plans for the feature, signaling its intended revival.

The Twitter owner did not disclose any additional specifics regarding the company’s plans for Notes, or potentially rebranded as Articles. No information was provided about the timeline for user access or the public release of the feature.