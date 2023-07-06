Twitter No Longer Requires Log In for Viewing Tweets

Twitter has made an unexpected adjustment by removing the login requirement for users to access tweets. This means that users can now view Twitter links directly in their web browsers without the need to create or sign in to an account.

TechCrunch was among the first to notice this change, as tweet previews began appearing on popular messaging platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, and even iMessage, as reported by Engadget.

Initially, Twitter had implemented the login requirement as a temporary solution to combat data scraping, which was causing service degradation for regular users. Company CEO Elon Musk had previously mentioned that this measure was put in place to address the issue.

Twitter has not issued any official statements regarding the recent change, nor have they disclosed the specific steps taken to mitigate data scraping concerns.

Twitter’s decision to remove the login requirement coincides with the forthcoming release of Meta’s new text-based app, Threads. Initially, Threads also allowed users to view posts on the web without needing to log in, but this feature was subsequently removed. It remains to be seen whether Threads will adopt a similar approach and permit users to access posts without the need for an account when it officially launches.

Elon Musk recently implemented read limits on Twitter over the weekend. Unverified users now have a daily post limit of 1,000, while verified users can access up to 10,000 posts per day. Twitter claims that only a small percentage of users have been affected by these changes and that there has been minimal impact on advertising, as outlined in a recent blog post by the company.