UAE Witnesses Increase in Schengen Visa Scams

VFS Global, a visa application company, has issued a warning regarding fraudsters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) selling fake Schengen visa appointments.

With post-COVID travel demand soaring, securing a Schengen visa appointment during peak summer travel has become challenging for UAE residents, leading many to reschedule or cancel their holiday plans.

As quoted by Arabian Business, Monaz Billimoria, Deputy Head of VFS Global in the UAE, reported an increase in scammers exploiting people by selling them fake visa appointments. These scammers misuse the high demand for “revenge travel” and the limited appointments offered by Schengen Zone embassies in the Emirates.

Low-income workers seeking economic opportunities abroad are also targeted by these fraudsters, who falsely promise both a visa and job in a Schengen country. The scams are not confined to the UAE but also occur in Southeast Asia and Africa.

To overcome appointment issues, residents have been advised to book an appointment well in advance, especially before national holidays or busy travel seasons. Appointments can be secured up to six months ahead of the travel date, offering a solution to avoid last-minute difficulties.

In 2023, VFS experienced a 20 percent growth in travel demand compared to the previous year, making it one of its busiest years.

Unlike UK visa applicants who have Priority and Super Priority services for faster decisions, Schengen visa applicants do not have such options, and there are no indications of these services being introduced soon.