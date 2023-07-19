UAE Penalizes Hundreds of Companies for Faking Emiratization Targets

Over 440 private companies have broken the Emiratization rules since the second half of 2022, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

Of these, 436 firms were fined for falsely claiming to follow Emiratization guidelines, while five were found to have manipulated their targets.

It is important to mention here that the MoHRE takes violations seriously and imposes penalties and administrative sanctions on offending companies.

UAE nationals who were discovered to be hired through fake Emiratization practices also had their financial benefits cut.

As reported by Khaleej Times, to discourage violations, offending companies are downgraded to the lowest category in the ministry’s classification system for private sector firms, which comes with higher fees for MoHRE services.

In severe cases, violating companies are referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. Furthermore, the work permits of UAE nationals who were falsely appointed are canceled, and violating companies must pay the financial contributions specified in Emiratization policies.

The ministry has urged UAE nationals not to accept false Emiratization jobs, as the financial support provided by Nafis is intended to empower them in real jobs and contribute to the UAE’s development across various sectors.

If anyone comes across violations related to Emiratization, the ministry advises them to report it through the call center at 600590000 or the Ministry’s app.

Via Khaleej Times