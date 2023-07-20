Govt Officially Notifies Holidays for 9 and 10 Muharram

The federal government has officially notified holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram).

According to the official notification, 28 and 29 July (Friday and Saturday) will be observed as public holidays on account of the 9th and 10th Muharram.

After its meeting in Quetta on Tuesday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent for Muharram was not sighted yesterday.

As a result, Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Saturday, July 29 across the country, the Committee stated.

Muharram holds deep historical and religious significance for Muslims worldwide. It marks the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and the Hijri year 1445 will commence on this day.

This period carries a sense of solemnity as Muslims remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala.