Zong Announces Jobs for Fresh Graduates With a Minimum 2.5 CGPA

Zong has launched Digital Trainee Executive Program 2023 to hire highly skilled fresh graduates.

Graduates that exhibit strong leadership abilities, aim to further develop their digital skills, and are passionate about Zong’s digital revolution are encouraged to apply.

Here is all you need to know about Zong Digital Trainee Executive Program 2023.

Position Details

Position Title: Digital Trainee Executive

Hiring Type: Permanent (Full-time Employment)

Location: Islamabad, HQ

Departments

Government & Corporate Sales

Marketing

Sales & Distribution

Human Resources

Digital Technologies

BSS & IT Infrastructure

Information Security

Network Operation & Maintenance Center (NOMC)

E2E

Eligibility Criteria

Fresh graduates of 2023 holding Bachelors/ Master’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, IT, Management Sciences, Law or any relevant field.

Score/CGPA: Minimum 2.5 CGPA or 70% Marks required

Age: Maximum 26 years (at the time of hiring)

Work Experience: Maximum up to 1 year

Hiring Steps

Submission of online application

Online test

Assessment

Final interview

Job offer and onboarding

Deadline

The last date to apply for the Digital Trainee Executive Program is 10 August 2023.

Visit the Zong website for more details.