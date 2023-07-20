Zong Announces Jobs for Fresh Graduates With a Minimum 2.5 CGPA

Zong has launched Digital Trainee Executive Program 2023 to hire highly skilled fresh graduates.
Graduates that exhibit strong leadership abilities, aim to further develop their digital skills, and are passionate about Zong’s digital revolution are encouraged to apply.
Here is all you need to know about Zong Digital Trainee Executive Program 2023.
Position Details
- Position Title: Digital Trainee Executive
- Hiring Type: Permanent (Full-time Employment)
- Location: Islamabad, HQ
Departments
- Government & Corporate Sales
- Marketing
- Sales & Distribution
- Human Resources
- Digital Technologies
- BSS & IT Infrastructure
- Information Security
- Network Operation & Maintenance Center (NOMC)
- E2E
Eligibility Criteria
- Fresh graduates of 2023 holding Bachelors/ Master’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, IT, Management Sciences, Law or any relevant field.
- Score/CGPA: Minimum 2.5 CGPA or 70% Marks required
- Age: Maximum 26 years (at the time of hiring)
- Work Experience: Maximum up to 1 year
Hiring Steps
- Submission of online application
- Online test
- Assessment
- Final interview
- Job offer and onboarding
Deadline
The last date to apply for the Digital Trainee Executive Program is 10 August 2023.
Visit the Zong website for more details.