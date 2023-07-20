Govt to Add Rs. 50 TV and Radio Fee in Electricity Bills From July Onwards

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala at Parliament House today, where the committee members were informed about the government’s decision to add radio fees alongside Television charges in electricity bills.

Finance Ministry officials briefed the committee that a flat fee of Rs. 50 will be included in consumer bills with immediate effect. They said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has prepared a summary in this regard, which promulgates the imposition of Rs. 35 PTV and Rs. 15 radio fees from July onwards.

The officials added that the Ministry of Finance expedited and completed these measures upon recent recommendations of the Senate Committee of Finance and Revenue.

Meanwhile, the apex committee was informed that an amount of Rs. 35 billion has been earmarked for the provision of subsidized food items at Utility Stores. Officials said Rs. 5 billion of the full sum has been allocated for Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package.

On another note, the MoF officials briefed on the latest incentives for the IT sector. They said Rs. 10 billion has been allocated for the PM’s laptop scheme, while tech companies have been permitted to retain 25 percent of their export earnings.