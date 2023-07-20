Pakistan Imported Mobile Phones Worth Half a Billion Dollars in FY23

The country imported mobile phones worth $570.071 million during the fiscal year 2022-23, registering a decrease of 71.19 percent when compared to $1.978 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports increased by 24.03 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in June 2023 and stood at $53.583 million compared to imports of $43.201 million in May 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Mobile phone imports registered 66.30 percent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2023 when compared to $32.220 million in June 2022.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $956.921 million during FY23 and registered a 64.45 percent negative growth compared to $2.684 billion during FY22.

On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a growth of 11.18 percent and stood at $96.481 million in June 2023 compared to $86.777 million in June 2022.

On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered a 19.07 percent growth in June 2023 compared to $81.028 million during May 2023. Other apparatus imports stood at $386.850 million in July-June 2022-23 and registered 45.16 percent negative growth compared to $705.353 million during the same period of the previous year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus imports stood at $42.898 million in June 2023 and registered 21.37 percent negative growth compared to $54.557 million in June 2022 and registered 13.41 percent growth on a MoM basis compared to $37.827 million in May 2023.