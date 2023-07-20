Price of Gold in Pakistan Declines After Massive Increase Earlier in the Week

The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by over Rs. 5,000 per tola on Thursday after registering an increase of Rs. 13,200 in the first three days of the week.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 5,300 per tola to Rs. 221,100 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 4,544 to close at Rs. 189,558.

The price of gold increased by Rs. 1,600 per tola on Monday before soaring by another Rs. 6,200 per tola on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the price of gold rose by Rs. 5,400 per tola to take the cumulative increase in the first three days to Rs. 13,200 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,980.59 per ounce by 1058 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 0.2 percent to $1,984.10 per ounce.