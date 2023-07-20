Sindh Announces Pillion Riding Ban During Next Week

Due to security reasons, Sindh Government has banned pillion riding on motorcycles on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29). The Sindh Home Department has issued a notification regarding the ban in all provincial districts.

Riding with a passenger on a motorcycle will be banned. Women, children, disabled persons, and senior citizens will be exempted from the ban.

All permits for carrying weapons in the province have also been suspended. According to the provincial interior department, a ban has been imposed on all kinds of meetings and processions in the province, apart from gatherings related to Muharram.

Ban on Motorcycle Entry in Red Zone

Motorcycle entry into Islamabad’s red zone has been banned till the 12th of Muharram (Monday, July 31).

According to an official tweet from Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), a shuttle service has been rolled out from three points to enter the red zone. The points include Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, and Marriott Chowk. The authorities have advised people not to take motorcycles to the red zone area.