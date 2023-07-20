Petroleum Dealers to go on Indefinite Strike From July 22

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced an indefinite distribution shutdown. The association will begin the strike from 6 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

According to the official notice issued by PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan, the association is facing crushing losses due to the rising sales of petrol and diesel smuggled from Iran.

The notice adds that the association sent a letter to the Minister of Petroleum, Musadik Malik, to bring this and several other issues to his attention. However, the minister never responded to the association’s grievances.

The general public will face problems due to the closure of petrol supply across the country. People are advised to refuel their vehicles till Friday night, July 21. The association stated that the protest will continue until the petroleum ministry takes concrete steps towards the issue.

Oil Tanker Drivers’ Protest in Karachi

Earlier this week, the Oil Tankers’ Association staged a protest against the authorities due to their inaction over the kidnapping of a driver. The protest took place at the Bilawal House Chowrangi.

A tanker driver named Khalid was captured by dacoits at Kandhkot in Kashmore District, Sindh. To release the driver, the kidnappers demanded an Rs. 10 million (Rs. 1 crore) ransom.

The authorities were notified of the crime, although no concrete action was taken to recover the victim for over a month. The association has announced to continue the protest until the provincial government pays due attention to the matter.