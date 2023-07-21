Here Are the Top Ten Most Social Media-Obsessed Cities in UK

In a recent study, Norwich emerged as the city most hooked on social media in the UK. It beat Wrexham and Liverpool to the top spot, while Wakefield lagged behind as the city least interested in social media.

PlayOJO, an entertainment expert team, crunched the numbers to find out which city is the most active on social media. It looked at Google searches for popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, Reddit, and LinkedIn over the past year.

With over 215,000 searches per 100,000 residents, Norwich, a city of over 143,000 people, proved to be the most social media-obsessed city in the UK.

Wrexham, with over 209,000 searches per 100,000 among its 65,000 inhabitants, took second place. Liverpool secured the third position with over 195,000 searches per 100,000 of its 484,000 people. Bath and Manchester, with 186,000 and 185,000 searches per 100,000 people respectively, finished fourth and fifth.

On the other end of the spectrum, Wakefield appears to be the least interested in social media, with just over 14,000 searches per 100,000 people. Winchester, Canterbury, Lancaster, and Doncaster all tallied fewer than 70,000 searches per 100,000 residents.

Interestingly, London, the UK’s most populous city, sits at the 25th spot in the list, with 131,000 searches per 100,000. Birmingham, with over 1.1 million residents, ranks ninth, with 171,000 searches per 100,000 people.

The study also explored where specific platforms are most popular. Facebook fans are majorly in Blackpool, Instagram is a hit in Brighton, while Cambridge residents are most likely to be LinkedIn and Reddit users.

Pinterest is the go-to app for Winchester, while Bradford leads for Snapchat and TikTok. Glasgow has the highest Twitter users, and Newport is the most YouTube-obsessed city.

Overall, YouTube is the most searched social media app in the UK, followed by Facebook and then Twitter.

Top ten most social media obsessed cities in UK

Rank City Population Searches per 100k 1 Norwich 143,118 215,775 2 Wrexham 65,692 209,206 3 Liverpool 484,488 195,037 4 Bath 94,782 186,135 5 Manchester 549,853 185,204 6 Bristol 467,099 184,881 7 Inverness 46,870 183,556 8 Hereford 63,024 175,561 9 Birmingham 1,142,494 171,621 10 Cambridge 144,714 171,391

A PlayOJO spokesperson shared their thoughts on the study, remarking that social media has become a key part of our daily lives.

According to them, it allows people to interact with others worldwide at any time, which explains why they depend so much on these apps.