Changan Launches New Tesla Model 3 Competitor

Changan has launched Qiyuan A07 electric vehicle (EV) in China. It is a large sedan with Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Extended Range Electric Vehicle configurations.

According to the details, the EV’s all-electric variant can go 710 kilometers on a single charge. The peak powertrain output is 258 horsepower.

Qiyuan, formerly OX, is Changan’s new EV brand. The automaker aims to use this brand to launch its new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the coming days. Changan already has two NEV brands — Deepal and Avatr — which makes this new entry a bit strange.

ALSO READ All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted in a Parking Garage

In 2025, Qiyuan will have five variants. Other variants are Changan Uni-V and Changan Lamore (Yida), although, they have been rebranded.

The Uni-V and Lamore are now called Qiyuan A05 and A06. Interestingly, only EREV powertrains are available with these vehicles. A07 is the only car in Qiyuan’s lineup with an electric version.

Qiyuan A07 has a clean appearance with a thin LED running lights strip, retractable door handles, large five-spoke alloy wheels, and a slanted roof.

Qiyuan A07 resembles BYD Han, Nio ET7, Rising F7, Dayun Yuanhang Y6, and others which makes it look generic.

Qiyuan’s emblem sits in the center of the A07’s D-shaped two-spoke steering wheel. Qiyuan officials say that this logo is binary code.

A 15-inch floating screen occupies the center console. The screen has a middle tunnel underneath, with two wireless phone charging stations and two cup holders. The A07 has a lovely wooden accent inside, and microfiber trim on its roof and front pillars.

Powertrain-wise, the Qiyuan A07, and Deepal SL03 share the EPA1 platform. The EREV has an 88-hp 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that acts as a range extender.

Two 218- and 258-hp e-motors are available for the all-electric variant. Battery options include 58 kWh with a 515 km range and 80 kWh with a 710 km range.

The A07 costs a whopping Rs. 8 million. Although, with its features, A07 seems to be a worthy competitor to Tesla Model 3.