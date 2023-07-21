PSX Surpasses 46,000 Mark for the First Time Since April 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied in the week’s last trading session as bulls took control of the market with traders staking their cash on more drama next week.

After opening trade at 45,392.37 points, the market showcased bullish sentiments throughout the day, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining as much as 650 points or ~1.45 percent after rising to a high of 46,080.51 before the closing bell.

The benchmark KSE 100 index gained 1.89 percent on a WoW basis. It crawled to the day’s high of 46,122.16 (gaining 723.85 points). The index settled higher by 522.42 points at 45,920.73. The KMI 30 index gained 386.04 points closing at 77,020.15.

The KSE All share index was up by 313.07 points ending the session at 30,731.25.

Overall market volumes grew from 464.12 million shares in the previous session to 503.45 million shares today.

Worldcall Telecom Limited (WTL +0.70 percent) came in first with 106.13 million shares traded, followed by Fauji Foods Limited (FFL +1.03 percent) with 44.23 million shares exchanged and Cynergyico PK Limited (CNERGY +8.09 percent) with 35.91 million shares traded.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME WTL 1.44 1.53 1.42 0.03 106,503,443 FFL 6.87 7.43 6.76 0.08 44,280,040 CNERGY 3.34 3.44 3.1 0.23 35,911,615 TPLP 13.41 13.92 13.34 0.24 32,176,241 KEL 2.03 2.09 2.0 0.02 24,775,059 BOP 4.26 4.41 4.15 0.06 17,057,500 HASCOL 5.64 5.88 5.6 0.05 8,903,500

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE 100 index in green included the Banking sector (359.16 points), the Chemical sector (57.55 points), and Technology and Communication sector (34.53 points). Company-wise, United Bank Limited (UBL 102.75 points), Colgate Palmolive Pakistan Limited (COLG 60.35 points), and Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL 58.54 points), were top positive contributors.

The Commercial Banks sector gained 3.41 percent in its cumulative market capitalization. Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL 3.98 percent), United Bank Limited (UBL 4.74 percent), MCB Bank Limited (MCB 2.91 percent), and Habib Bank Limited (HBL 1.31 percent) all closed in green.

At 5 PM Pakistan time, equity markets around the globe showed a negative trend. Crude oil prices moved north with WTI crude oil price rising by 1.08 percent to $76.47.

Brent crude oil price was up by 1.26 percent to $80.64.