TikTok Removes Over 1.1 Crore Pakistani Videos For Violating Community Guidelines

The first three months of 2023 saw TikTok, the popular short video-sharing app, in full swing enforcing its community guidelines.

According to their recently published enforcement report, the platform removed a whopping 91 million videos from around the world. This figure represents about 0.6% of all videos posted on TikTok.

ALSO READ Over 50% of Total Pakistanis Jailed Abroad Are in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Out of these, more than half (53 million) were automatically taken down by the system, while roughly 6 million were reinstated after undergoing review. TikTok’s automated removal shows the platform’s commitment to maintaining a safe and positive community.

In Pakistan, TikTok’s crackdown led to the removal of over 11.7 million videos for guideline violations during this quarter. This is a slight decrease compared to the last three months of 2022, when the platform removed over 12.6 million videos for similar reasons.

ALSO READ China to Dethrone Japan Becoming The World’s Largest Car Exporter Soon

Aside from breaches in community rules, TikTok also took action against spam accounts and content. This helps prevent the creation of automated spam accounts which can detract from the overall user experience.

TikTok’s quick action on violations in Pakistan deserves a special mention. The platform managed to take down 83% of violative videos before they could get any views. Plus, about 92.2% of such content was removed within 24 hours. In fact, TikTok achieved an impressive overall removal rate of 98.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

In a global context, TikTok is also concentrating on the safety of young users. During this period, they removed nearly 17 million accounts suspected to belong to children under the age of 13. The platform also eliminated over 51 million fake accounts.