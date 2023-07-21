Over 50% of Total Pakistanis Jailed Abroad Are in UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has shared important information about Pakistanis imprisoned in other countries with the National Assembly (NA).

Today, during the NA session, the MoFA revealed the details of Pakistanis currently jailed in foreign jails.

According to figures from the MoFA, a staggering number of more than 12,000 Pakistanis are currently serving time in various prisons abroad.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are the countries with the highest number of imprisoned Pakistanis. In the UAE, there are 3,100 nationals behind bars, with 1,612 in Abu Dhabi and 1,488 in Dubai. Saudi Arabia also holds a similar number, with 1,503 in Jeddah, and 1,596 in Riyadh.

Other countries where Pakistanis are in jails include Qatar (209), Turkey (329), Greece (811), Iraq (672), Bahrain (208), Spain (115), China (239), Germany (119), Australia (44), the United States (98), Malaysia (151), Kuwait (55), and the United Kingdom (275).

In addition, a smaller number of Pakistanis are imprisoned in Denmark (32), Sri Lanka (94), Maldives (21), Afghanistan (13), Jordan (12), and Nigeria (8).

The situation is a matter of concern for Pakistan, and the government must work to provide support and assistance to its citizens detained overseas.