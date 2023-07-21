Over 50% of Total Pakistanis Jailed Abroad Are in UAE and Saudi Arabia

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 21, 2023 | 10:41 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has shared important information about Pakistanis imprisoned in other countries with the National Assembly (NA).

Today, during the NA session, the MoFA revealed the details of Pakistanis currently jailed in foreign jails.

ALSO READ

According to figures from the MoFA, a staggering number of more than 12,000 Pakistanis are currently serving time in various prisons abroad.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are the countries with the highest number of imprisoned Pakistanis. In the UAE, there are 3,100 nationals behind bars, with 1,612 in Abu Dhabi and 1,488 in Dubai. Saudi Arabia also holds a similar number, with 1,503 in Jeddah, and 1,596 in Riyadh.

Other countries where Pakistanis are in jails include Qatar (209), Turkey (329), Greece (811), Iraq (672), Bahrain (208), Spain (115), China (239), Germany (119), Australia (44), the United States (98), Malaysia (151), Kuwait (55), and the United Kingdom (275).

ALSO READ

In addition, a smaller number of Pakistanis are imprisoned in Denmark (32), Sri Lanka (94), Maldives (21), Afghanistan (13), Jordan (12), and Nigeria (8).

The situation is a matter of concern for Pakistan, and the government must work to provide support and assistance to its citizens detained overseas.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Check Out Mamya Shajaffar’s Graceful and Elegant Dance to ‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Land Department Goes Digital: Mayor Karachi Launches Digitization Initiative
Read more in proproperty
close
>