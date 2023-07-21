UK’s Internet Speed Earns a Spot in the Top 10 Nations Globally

Iceland has emerged as the champion of internet service in Europe, according to recent research by VPS Server.

The study looked at factors like average internet speeds, the number of households with internet access, the cost of 1 GB of mobile data, and the usual price tag for broadband internet to find out who’s offering the best deal in the digital world.

Taking the top spot, Iceland offers a sophisticated internet structure, with a whopping 98% of households wired to the web. Users enjoy a turbo-fast average speed of 216 Mbps, despite a steep average price of £60. However, the quality of the service could make the cost worth it.

Spain provides web access to 96% of households. With average speeds clocking in at 115 Mbps, it also boasts a thriving online culture and a booming e-commerce industry. The cost is more wallet-friendly, with 1 GB data costing a mere 0.47p and broadband going for £24.

Third on the list is Romania. Though only 89% of households have web access, those who have it benefit from speeds averaging 112 Mbps. The cost of broadband and mobile data is impressively low, coming in at £5.90 and 0.35p, respectively.

France and Luxembourg fill the next two spots, providing solid coverage and high-speed connections. The Dutch are also tech-savvy, with 98% of the population actively using the internet. However, their broadband cost is a little above the European average at £37.

Liechtenstein, a nation with a smaller population, offers speeds that outshine many larger countries, averaging at 166 Mbps. While the UK’s average speed is on par with the European standard. However, compared to much of the EU, the UK has very average mean speeds of 72 Mbps. 97% of UK households have access to the internet, and the average cost is £26, which aligns with the EU average cost.

Malta and Poland round out the top ten, showing progress in digital initiatives and low-cost internet services, respectively.

A spokesperson from VPS Server shared their insights saying, “Europe’s internet infrastructure weaves a digital web connecting countries and empowering individuals. This tech backbone fosters innovation, breaks down barriers, and makes the world just a click away. Constant investment and upkeep of this infrastructure demonstrate a pledge to advancement and connectivity, fueling innovation, economic growth, and a more interconnected society.”