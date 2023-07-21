Major Crypto Exchange to Launch Recruitment Drive in Dubai

Bitget, a leading crypto exchange, is set to broaden its global footprint by venturing into the Middle East.

The company plans to increase its team by bringing on board up to 60 new talents to drive this expansion. It has also set up an office in Dubai, known for its vibrant cryptocurrency scene.

The company is also eyeing potential growth opportunities in Bahrain and other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is thinking of a regional HQ.

It has been hiring new workers for various roles, following the successful onboarding of several middle- and back-office staff.

Bitget has already initiated the process of getting necessary licenses to operate in these new territories. The company recognizes that regulatory approval is critical in creating a robust presence in the region and in launching regional offices.

Gracy Chen, Bitget’s Managing Director, stated that the company hopes to ramp up its Middle East team to fuel business expansion, looking at hiring between 30 to 60 people over the next two years or so.

The move to break into the Middle East market follows the company’s successful launch in Turkey, where it now provides services tailored to the local market through its Turkish website, Bitget TR.

Bitget has been consistently enhancing its global reach, with recent registrations as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in both Poland and Lithuania.

The Singapore-based platform, established in 2018, is a versatile crypto exchange offering a variety of services like spot and futures trading, copy trading, farming, and staking.

Bitget, besides being a well-recognized cryptocurrency exchange, is also known as the official partner of Juventus, a top-tier football club. The platform claims 1.6 million registered users from 48 different countries and regions including the UK, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Russia.

Last year, Bitget made waves by signing football superstar, Lionel Messi, as its Brand Ambassador.