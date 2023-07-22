ChatGPT is Launching an Android App Very Soon

OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool, since its inception in November, has acquired an impressive number of users, rivaling the growth of Threads. The company now declares its readiness to debut an Android application.

The launch of the ChatGPT Android app comes a few months after its free iOS counterpart was introduced to iPhones and iPads.

OpenAI used a tweet to announce the forthcoming release of ChatGPT for Android next week, although it did not specify an exact day. It also included a link to a pre-order page on the Google Play Store, where users can register to have the app installed once it becomes available.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The company had stated, during the launch of ChatGPT’s iOS app in May, that an Android variant would soon follow, and it has now delivered on that promise.

ALSO READ Microsoft Builds a Better AI Using ChatGPT

While Google’s Bard chatbot doesn’t come with dedicated mobile apps and relies on a web-based interface, those waiting to use an app for ChatGPT can turn to Microsoft’s Bing app. This has been available on both Android and iOS platforms since February, employing its Prometheus Model and GPT-4.

This release comes amidst a backdrop of falling web traffic and app installations for June, according to Sensor Tower and Similarweb data. Additionally, there have been recent grumblings from some users about GPT-4’s performance becoming “slower and dumber”.

ALSO READ ChatGPT’s Performance is Getting Much Worse With Time

OpenAI addressed this complaint earlier this week, assuring that it’s continually updating the APIs.

Source: The Verge