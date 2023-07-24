Army Chief Vows to Steer Pakistan Out of Current Crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Monday said that we would not rest until the country is steered out of the current crisis.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan’s first completely automated and smart Agri Farm ‘Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm”, the COAS said that Pakistan Army is proud to serve the nation.

Highlighting the strong bond between the nation and the Armed Forces, the Army Chief said “The army belonged to the people, and the people belonged to the army.”

The COAS said that we have decided not to rest until the country is steered out of the current crisis.

Praising the nation for its pride, self-respect, and competence, the COAS said that the Pakistanis will throw away the “begging bowl”. He added that no power in the world can stop Pakistan from progressing and highlighted that the country is blessed with many resources.

The Army Chief expressed confidence that Pakistan will soon witness an agricultural revolution. He said that modern farms will be set up on the pattern of the model farm which will benefit small farmers. He said that the Green Initiative will be expanded across the country.

The COAS also emphasized the importance of a strong economy for the security of Pakistan and said that both are interlinked.