Misbah-ul-Haq Accepts Vital Role After Rejecting COO Position at PCB

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq has agreed to provide his services as the head of PCB Technical Committee while he rejected the offer to become COO.
In a significant development at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters in Lahore, former cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been offered a key role in the management of Pakistan cricket. The meeting between Misbah-ul-Haq and PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf took place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.
During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf proposed Misbah-ul-Haq take charge of all cricket management affairs, including the coveted position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). However, despite the prestigious offer, Misbah-ul-Haq politely declined the COO position, citing his busy schedule as the reason.
Undeterred, Zaka Ashraf convinced Misbah-ul-Haq to take on a vital role by leading both the cricket committee and the technical committee. Acknowledging Misbah-ul-Haq’s immense experience and expertise, Zaka Ashraf expressed his desire to have him spearhead the upcoming technical committee.
In a selfless gesture, Misbah-ul-Haq agreed to work as the head of the technical committee without any remuneration. He expressed gratitude for the offer and assured everyone of his commitment to forming a competent team soon.
The decision to assign Misbah-ul-Haq to the technical committee is seen as a strategic move by the PCB. His involvement is expected to bring in valuable insights and experience, which could have a positive impact on Pakistan cricket’s future. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the formation of the technical committee and look forward to witnessing Misbah-ul-Haq’s contribution to elevating the sport in the country.