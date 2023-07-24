Misbah-ul-Haq Accepts Vital Role After Rejecting COO Position at PCB

Former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq has agreed to provide his services as the head of PCB Technical Committee while he rejected the offer to become COO.

In a significant development at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters in Lahore, former cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been offered a key role in the management of Pakistan cricket. The meeting between Misbah-ul-Haq and PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf took place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf proposed Misbah-ul-Haq take charge of all cricket management affairs, including the coveted position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). However, despite the prestigious offer, Misbah-ul-Haq politely declined the COO position, citing his busy schedule as the reason.

ALSO READ Embracing Aggressive Cricket is Pakistan’s Pathway to World Test Championship Glory

Undeterred, Zaka Ashraf convinced Misbah-ul-Haq to take on a vital role by leading both the cricket committee and the technical committee. Acknowledging Misbah-ul-Haq’s immense experience and expertise, Zaka Ashraf expressed his desire to have him spearhead the upcoming technical committee.

In a selfless gesture, Misbah-ul-Haq agreed to work as the head of the technical committee without any remuneration. He expressed gratitude for the offer and assured everyone of his commitment to forming a competent team soon.

ALSO READ Decoding the Approach of Top Test Teams in World Test Championship 2021-23

The decision to assign Misbah-ul-Haq to the technical committee is seen as a strategic move by the PCB. His involvement is expected to bring in valuable insights and experience, which could have a positive impact on Pakistan cricket’s future. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the formation of the technical committee and look forward to witnessing Misbah-ul-Haq’s contribution to elevating the sport in the country.