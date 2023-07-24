Sitara Peroxide Ltd Suspends Production for Two More Weeks

Sitara Peroxide Limited (SPL) has decided to extend the suspension of plant operation for another two weeks, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

On July 7, the company announced its decision to temporarily halt production activities for two weeks due to the non-availability of raw materials/chemicals.

ALSO READ Toyota Suspends Production for the 6th Time This Year

“The management is hopeful that the current situation will improve; enabling the Company to resume its production activities after two weeks,” the company said at the time.

However, since the company has extended the suspension, it is likely that SPL is still the issue of non-availability of raw materials and chemicals.

SPL has so far had a quiet year after initially stopping production activities in January 2023. Later on February 14, it extended the suspension of plant operations and production activities for 10 more days before rebooting again on February 24.