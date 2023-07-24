TikToker Lands in Hot Waters For Drifting His Car in Front Of Police

A TikToker from Karachi was caught on video drifting in front of a police vehicle in North Nazimabad.

According to a report, the driver was unaware of a police van watching him drive recklessly. A few moments later, the police chased the TikToker who crashed his car in an attempt to flee. Senior police officials examined the footage to see if the police mobile officials were photographing the car drifting.

Last month, another man was punished for making a TikTok inside a Karachi police station. After being captured for riding on a bike without documents. The TikToker was taken to the Shah Faisal police station.

There, he made a TikTok video of the police station. After his relatives produced documentation at the police station, the young man was released.

After the video became viral, the young man was jailed again for violating the police station’s video ban. The authorities have warned TikTokers of stern action against any violation of rules for views and clicks.

Feature Image: ARY News