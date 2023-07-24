Work on Rawalpindi’s Long Awaited Lai Expressway Will Begin Soon: Minister

Dr. Jamal Nasir, Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, said the Nullah Lai Expressway and Maternal and Child Hospital projects would begin as soon as the government receives funds.

Nasir made this announcement while reviewing the Nullah Lai drainage at Gawalmandi and Arya Mohalla.

The chief minister’s aide Kanwar Dilshad, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha, RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema joined the healthcare minister. The delegation included Water and Sanitation Agency’s managing director and other concerned personnel.

Nasir warned that Rawalpindi would flood if the rainfall reached 150 mm. He praised the city management for keeping drains clear despite heavy rainfall last week.

The minister warned of severe action against Nullah Lai litterers. He stated that the administration is also taking action against encroachers to ease the flow of traffic.

Nasir said that the authorities have started using drones at a select few locations to monitor the traffic flow.