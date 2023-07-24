News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Work on Rawalpindi’s Long Awaited Lai Expressway Will Begin Soon: Minister

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 24, 2023 | 4:23 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Dr. Jamal Nasir, Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, said the Nullah Lai Expressway and Maternal and Child Hospital projects would begin as soon as the government receives funds.

Nasir made this announcement while reviewing the Nullah Lai drainage at Gawalmandi and Arya Mohalla.

The chief minister’s aide Kanwar Dilshad, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha, RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema joined the healthcare minister. The delegation included Water and Sanitation Agency’s managing director and other concerned personnel.

ALSO READ

Nasir warned that Rawalpindi would flood if the rainfall reached 150 mm. He praised the city management for keeping drains clear despite heavy rainfall last week.

The minister warned of severe action against Nullah Lai litterers. He stated that the administration is also taking action against encroachers to ease the flow of traffic.

Nasir said that the authorities have started using drones at a select few locations to monitor the traffic flow.


lens

Bird Sheds Its Feathers: Elon Musk is Rebranding Twitter as ‘X’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Meeting Held to Review WASA Performance and Illegal Connections
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>