Book-Theft Forces Rawalpindi’s Unique Street Library to Shut Down

The unique street library located in the Miyawaki forest near Rialto Bridge on Murree Road has been temporarily closed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) due to book theft. According to RDA Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, a few books were stolen by drug addicts who broke the library’s glass.

RDA has taken measures to safeguard the remaining books. They have decided to keep the books in safe custody at their offices until the library can be reopened. Director General Jappa assured the public that the library will resume its services within a few days.

ALSO READ Islamabad Issues Traffic Plan for Muharram Processions on July 27

Furthermore, RDA has plans to improve security around the library. They intend to deploy personnel to monitor the library’s surroundings, ensuring the safety of books. The library was initially established in 2021 with the help of a social welfare organization, and it was the first of its kind in Rawalpindi, equipped with seating arrangements for visitors.

The street library offers a unique experience for readers, allowing them to enjoy books amidst the serene and green ambiance of the Miyawaki urban forest, which boasts 8,000 plants of 52 different species. The aim of this initiative is to encourage recycling and sharing books, provide easy access to literature for community members, and create opportunities for social interaction and connection among residents.