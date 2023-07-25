Islamabad Issues Traffic Plan for Muharram Processions on July 27

Islamabad Traffic Police has also shared a traffic plan for the Muharram processions.

According to the details, the procession will take place on July 27 (8th of Muharram) and continue from the Zohar prayer until the Maghrib prayer. It will start off from Jamia Al-Murtaza Imam Bargah on Rohtas Road, G9/4.

Continuing from Rohtas Road, the procession will go via Service Road South to Ibn-e-Sina-bound Service Road. Crossing G10/3 Chowk, the procession will conclude at Jamia Imam Sadiq Imam Bargah. As such, the entry points to that route will remain closed to all traffic.

The planned route is as follows:

Likewise, a procession will also take place in G7 near the Blue Area. The Fazl-ul-Haq Road, Luqman Hakim Road, as well as roads surrounding Jamia Ali Masjid Zahoor Imam Bargah, will be closed to all traffic.

The traffic plan in that area during the procession is as follows:

The twin cities will undergo strict monitoring in the coming days. The authorities have requested cooperation from the masses to uphold law and order.