Karachi Drenched in Widespread Rainfall and Thunderstorms

Karachi experienced a monsoon spell on Monday, that brought a mix of light to heavy showers across various areas. Among them, Surjani Town received the highest rainfall at 100 mm.

Other locations also received considerable amounts, with Saadi Town getting 58 mm, Gulshan Maymar 54 mm, University Road 52 mm, North Karachi 51 mm, Orangi 43 mm, Jinnah Terminal 31 mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 24 mm, and Old Airport 23 mm.

As the day progressed, the city witnessed widespread rainfall with varying intensities in different parts. According to the meteorological department, this weather pattern is expected to persist for another day or two.

The latter part of the day was characterized by thunderstorms and heavy winds in most areas, providing much-needed relief after hours of hot and humid conditions.

ALSO READ Civil Aviation’s Warnings Against Thieves at Karachi Airport Get Taken Down Amid Backlash

These heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, brought a welcome respite for the city’s residents. However, it’s important to note that not all areas received substantial rainfall; some neighborhoods recorded only brief spells of downpour, with rain counts remaining in the single digits, and in certain places, only traces of rain were observed.