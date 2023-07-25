Civil Aviation’s Warnings Against Thieves at Karachi Airport Get Taken Down Amid Backlash

Reports have brought to light an alarming increase in theft and pickpocketing incidents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. In response, the airport authorities displayed warning banners throughout the airport, urging both travelers and visitors to exercise vigilance and caution.

Incidents of belongings being stolen have been reported in lounges, waiting areas, and car parking zones. Furthermore, there have been instances of theft through the distribution of sweets and edibles to unsuspecting victims at the airport. Despite these occurrences, no arrests have been made in connection with these cases.

ALSO READ UAE Resident Wins Free Petrol For a Year

To address the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) set up banners that serve as a reminder for visitors and travelers to be mindful of their possessions. These banners caution against pickpockets and encourage individuals to take personal responsibility for safeguarding their belongings.

However, CAA faced criticism on Twitter and was forced to remove the banners placed at only three locations outside the international arrivals area. Users on the platform expressed their disapproval, emphasizing that such banners presented a negative image of Jinnah International Airport and created an unwelcoming atmosphere for incoming visitors.