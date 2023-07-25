CDA Has Completed 2 Out of 8 Bridges on Karnal Sher Khan Avenue (IJP Road)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed two out of eight pedestrian bridges to facilitate people living near Karnal Sher Khan Avenue (formerly known as IJP Road).
The remaining bridges will be constructed in the coming days. The lack of pedestrian bridges has made crossing Karnal Sher Khan Avenue (KSKA) difficult. With a smoother and wider road surface, the avenue has now become a high-speed road.
The civic agency is working to reduce accidents on the KSKA. It requested Rs. 500 million from the federal government under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to create pedestrian bridges throughout the city.
The federal government and CDA are collaborating on safety and convenience projects to facilitate the people. In this regard, a civic agency official told the media:
The pedestrian bridges are being installed at the Karnal Sher Khan Avenue to not only allow a safe walkway for pedestrians but also to avert accidents and maintain the flow of traffic along this busy road. The pedestrian bridges were installed late night to ensure this work never created any kind of problem in smooth flow of the traffic. Remaining six bridges will also soon be installed after which main concerns of the pedestrians will be resolved.