CDA Has Completed 2 Out of 8 Bridges on Karnal Sher Khan Avenue (IJP Road)

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed two out of eight pedestrian bridges to facilitate people living near Karnal Sher Khan Avenue (formerly known as IJP Road).

The remaining bridges will be constructed in the coming days. The lack of pedestrian bridges has made crossing Karnal Sher Khan Avenue (KSKA) difficult. With a smoother and wider road surface, the avenue has now become a high-speed road.

The civic agency is working to reduce accidents on the KSKA. It requested Rs. 500 million from the federal government under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to create pedestrian bridges throughout the city.

The federal government and CDA are collaborating on safety and convenience projects to facilitate the people. In this regard, a civic agency official told the media: