Pakistan’s Clash With India Decided as Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Schedule Unveiled

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has released the schedule for the upcoming seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in India next month.

According to the announced schedule, Pakistan will kick off its campaign against Malaysia in match two of the event on August 02 at Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Green will come face-to-face against Korea on August 03, while they will be playing Japan and China on August 6 and 7, respectively, at the same venue.

The Green Shirts will square off in the much-awaited encounter against arch-rivals, India in their last group-stage game, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

Fixture Opponent Date Time Venue 1st Match Malaysia August 3 5:45 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium 2nd Match Korea August 4 3:30 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium 3rd March Japan August 6 5:45 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium 4th Match China August 7 5:45 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium 5th Match India August 9 8:00 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium

*Pakistan Standard Time

It is worth noting that earlier this month, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced the national squad for the upcoming marquee event in India.

The event serves as a crucial final chance to evaluate the abilities of players and identify any areas of improvement before the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in China.

For the Pakistan hockey team, the Asian Games, which are scheduled in September, hold paramount significance in terms of their qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.