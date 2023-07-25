Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan’s Clash With India Decided as Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Schedule Unveiled

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 5:39 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has released the schedule for the upcoming seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy, which will take place in India next month.

According to the announced schedule, Pakistan will kick off its campaign against Malaysia in match two of the event on August 02 at Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ

The Men in Green will come face-to-face against Korea on August 03, while they will be playing Japan and China on August 6 and 7, respectively, at the same venue.

The Green Shirts will square off in the much-awaited encounter against arch-rivals, India in their last group-stage game, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

Fixture Opponent  Date  Time  Venue 
1st Match Malaysia August 3 5:45 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium
2nd Match Korea August 4 3:30 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium
3rd March Japan August 6  5:45 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium
4th Match China August 7 5:45 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium
5th Match India August 9 8:00 PM Radhakrishnan Stadium

*Pakistan Standard Time

ALSO READ

It is worth noting that earlier this month, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced the national squad for the upcoming marquee event in India.

The event serves as a crucial final chance to evaluate the abilities of players and identify any areas of improvement before the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in China.

For the Pakistan hockey team, the Asian Games, which are scheduled in September, hold paramount significance in terms of their qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>