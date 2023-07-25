Pakistan’s Schedule for U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers Announced

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the much-anticipated schedule for the upcoming AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 qualification.

As per the schedule, Pakistan, which was placed in Group D during the draw earlier this year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will play three matches in Bahrain.

The Men in Green will kick off their campaign against Japan on September 6, while they will face Bahrain and Palestine on September 9 and 12, respectively.

Opposition Date Venue Japan September 6 Bahrain Bahrain September 9 Bahrain Palestine September 12 Bahrain

A total of 43 nations from Asia will compete in the qualifying round, which will take place from September 4 to 12 this year at 11 centralized venues.

As per the rules, the AFC has divided all the participating teams into 11 groups, with 10 groups consisting of four teams each, and the last group containing three teams.

After the round-robin matches, the 11 teams that finished first in their groups and the four best teams that came in second place will qualify for the final round.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will also be the first time that Men in Green will play the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers since 2015.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar Finals will be played from April 15 to May 3, 2024. Qatar’s matches will be considered friendly games because they qualified for the event as hosts.