Protests Escalate as Men in Denmark Burn Quran Outside Iraqi Embassy

Two men from Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy, causing outrage among Muslims worldwide. This act will strain relations between Scandinavian countries (particularly Sweden and Denmark) and Muslims worldwide.

Protests erupted in Iran and Iraq, fueled by Denmark and Sweden’s allowance of Quran desecration under the banner of free speech. In response, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on fire.

The men responsible for this act are affiliated with the “Danish Patriots”. They had also staged a similar demonstration the previous week and live-streamed it on Facebook. This prompted several thousand Iraqis to gather in Baghdad, rallying against the burnings in the Nordic countries.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his strong disapproval, advocating for the harshest punishments for those disrespecting the Holy Quran. Pope Francis also condemned the Quran burning incident in Sweden, stating that any book regarded as sacred should be treated with respect. In an interview with Al Ittihad, he asserted that freedom of speech should never be misused to demean others and that such actions must be rejected and condemned.