This Anti AI Tool Can Protect Your Photos from Being Tampered Online

Publicly sharing images online has always been unsafe, but now the situation has gotten even worse with AI tools being prevalent on the internet, letting anyone alter images and text with a few clicks. This allows for mass manipulation and even outright theft of images and more.

This is where the team at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) steps in, introducing their innovative “PhotoGuard” method. Unlike traditional watermarking, it alters specific pixels in an image in such a way that it confuses AI algorithms while remaining completely invisible to the human eye. It’s akin to a puzzle that leaves AI bemused and unable to comprehend what’s happening.

ALSO READ ChatGPT is Launching an Android App Very Soon

The “encoder” attack deceives AI models into perceiving the image as something completely different, while the more sophisticated “diffusion” attack masks the image as a distinct target, rendering any generative AI modifications essentially futile.

Check out the tool in action below.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/aTC59Q6ZDNM

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/aTC59Q6ZDNM?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/aTC59Q6ZDNM?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/aTC59Q6ZDNM





Naturally, no solution is perfect (at least, as of now), and PhotoGuard too has its constraints. For example, a determined individual might try to decode the safeguarded images by introducing digital noise or employing other techniques.

ALSO READ ChatGPT Founder Launches Cryptocurrency That Only Works With Eye Scans

This is where collaboration becomes crucial. The more model developers, social media platforms, and policymakers work together, the stronger PhotoGuard’s resilience becomes against cunning efforts to undermine it.

It i3s unclear whether PhotoGuard will be available for public use or if it will be a paid tool.