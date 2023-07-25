Turkish President Erdogan Likely to Visit Pakistan Next Month

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is scheduled to make an official visit to Pakistan in the first week of August, according to local media reports.

President Erdogan’s entourage will include top-ranking officials, with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, being among them.

The itinerary for Erdogan’s visit includes a key meeting with Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. The leaders are set to deliberate on various topics of mutual significance.

In related diplomatic engagements, the Turkish Foreign Minister will meet his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Zardari.

Multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are projected to be signed by the two nations during this visit. These agreements are expected to bolster economic and trade collaboration across a spectrum of sectors.

The upcoming visit reciprocates Prime Minister Sharif’s recent trip to Turkey where he attended Erdogan’s Presidential ceremony, following his re-election on 28 May.

While in Ankara, Sharif met with several international leaders to explore potential avenues of cooperation and also extended congratulations to President Erdogan on behalf of Pakistan’s government and citizens.