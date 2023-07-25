UAE Resident Wins Free Petrol For a Year 

UAE-based fuel retailer, Adnoc, has launched a promotional campaign that offers customers a chance to win massive prizes, including AED 50,000 in cash and a year’s supply of free fuel.

According to Khaleej Times, the campaign runs until the end of September, targeting customers frequently visiting Adnoc service stations.

The campaign’s first set of winners was announced on 24 July 2023. Safwat Ismaeil Mohamed emerged as the winner of the cash prize of AED 50,000.

Simultaneously, Mohammed Ali Alameri was awarded a year’s worth of free fuel. Adnoc also announced Abdul Basith as the recipient of 5 million reward points.

Under the campaign’s terms, registered customers can win daily instant prizes when they spend AED 20 at Adnoc Oasis convenience stores, car washes, lube change stations, LPG online or EV charging points, or Dh60 on fuel.

Participants also have the opportunity to win weekly prizes, which include AED 50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, and 5 million reward points. The grand prize of the campaign is 1 kg of gold.

To participate in the campaign, individuals must have a UAE phone number and Emirates ID and be registered as an Adnoc Rewards member. Interested people can register via the Adnoc distribution app or any Adnoc service station.

Before each purchase, participants are required to present their Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code. Winners are announced via the official social media channels, the official website, and the Adnoc distribution app.

The promotional campaign, which commenced on 26 June, will run until 24 September 2023. The gold prize will be given to five winners, with the announcement to be made on 25 September.

