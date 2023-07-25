Pakistan Ranks 3rd for Most Internet Shutdowns in 2023

Pakistan has been one of the worst countries in terms of internet restrictions during the first half of 2023, says a new report from VPN and cyber security provider Surfshark.

Pakistan accounted for three out of 42 new global internet restrictions in its half-year analysis. These restrictions, recorded by the Internet Shutdown Tracker, were implemented following the arrest of the country’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on May 9.

During this period, the use of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube was curtailed in Pakistan. There were also multiple instances of temporary cellular network interruptions throughout the country for several days following the arrest.

According to the Surfshark report, Pakistan comes third after Iran and India in terms of countries with the most internet restrictions enforced in the first half of 2023. Asia remains the central region where most of these internet shutdowns have occurred.

Iran experienced the highest number of internet disruptions during this period, with 14 incidents. All of these took place in Zahedan amid Friday protests sparked by the Zahedan massacre.

India followed closely behind Iran with nine confirmed instances, most of which happened during various protest events.

The report intriguingly refers to two additional instances of internet shutdowns in ‘Jammu and Kashmir,’ which were apparently ordered by the Indian government. If these are included in India’s count, the total number of internet shutdowns in the country escalates to 11 within this six-month timeframe.

Over two-thirds of the new disruptions, amounting to 30 were incited by public dissent over social and political matters. This study further underscores the internet’s critical role as the main arena for exchanging vital information during episodes of civil disturbance.